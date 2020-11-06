Home for the Holidays 2020

Skip to content
KETK.com | FOX51.com
Tyler
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Top Stories
Texas News
Coronavirus
Crime
Special Reports
Vanished
Consumer Reports
Weird News
Education
Veterans Voices
Border Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Missing California teen found hiding in closet of home with hidden trapdoor
Top Stories
Biden plans to address nation in prime-time speech
It’s finally a girl! Michigan couple with 14 sons welcome first daughter
Why has Pennsylvania still not been called?
Video
A ‘2020 scented’ candle honors lockdown and Tiger King
Weather
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Weather Talk
Hurricane Tracker
Tracking the Tropics
Storm Team: Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
Bus Stop Forecast
Mosquito Meter by Petty’s Plus
Pollen Count by Lantana Express Car Wash
Closings and Delays
Sports
Athlete of the Week by CHRISTUS Health
Friday Football Fever
Tyler Football LIVE
Silver Star Nation
The Masters Report
The Big Game
Sports
Top Stories
Malakoff celebrates homecoming with 62-0 romp over Eustace
Video
Top Stories
Bishop Gorman cancels homecoming football game, third game nixed this season
Top Stories
Patrick Mahomes helps turn Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City into a polling location
Video
Dak Prescott and Texas teenager become connected through faith and adversity
Video
SFA Lumberjacks dominate Western Colorado in Nacogdoches, 64-7
Video
Elkhart pulls out 1st win this season on the road at Huntington
Video
Community
East Texas Live
KETK Gives Back by Peters Chevrolet
Value Life by Monsour Law Firm
Veterans Voices
Project Roadblock
Community
Calendar
Top Stories
Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc.: National Apprenticeship Week Virtual Showcase
Video
Top Stories
Nacogdoches Pediatric Extended Care
Video
Top Stories
Net health: Halloween Safety Tips
Video
Exceptional ER: Trick or Treat Event
Video
Mission Partners: Outlook 180
Video
Altra Foundation’s Banzai! Scholarship
Video
Video
KETK LiveStream
FOX51 LiveStream
Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
Storm Team: Livestream
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc.: National Apprenticeship Week Virtual Showcase
Video
Top Stories
Friday Afternoon Forecast: More clouds & warmer temperatures this weekend
Video
Top Stories
Malakoff celebrates homecoming with 62-0 romp over Eustace
Video
Troup resident says school bond failure may have been case of bad timing
Video
Thursday Night Forecast: More clouds with sunshine through the weekend
Video
WATCH LIVE: Trump campaign holds news conference in Arizona as lawsuits filed in swing states
Live
Contests
Silver Star Nation: Greatest of All Time
Pro Football Challenge
Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
CTCU: We Are All Teachers
Completed Contests
Job Board
Find a Job
Post A Job
Employment
Work for Us
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Express Employment Professionals seeks an Industrial Employment Specialist
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Anixter Inc seeking to hire Warehouse Associate
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Work from home for Senior Life Group in Insurance Customer Sales Representative position
Video
JOB ALERT: Equipment Depot seeks someone to fill Part Counter Sales position
Video
JOB ALERT: Express Employment Professionals seeks full-time A/P Specialist
Video
JOB ALERT: Perpetual Labor Sourcing LLC searching needs plumbers
Video
About
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Your Local Election HQ
2020 Election Results
Presidential Race
Angelina County Results
Cherokee County Results
Gregg County Results
Nacogdoches County Results
Rusk County Results
Smith County Results
Upshur County Results
Wood County Results
Texas Legislature
Texas Supreme Court
District Judges
District Attorney
Top Stories
Live election updates: Biden takes narrow lead in PA, GA as protests develop in AZ
Video
Top Stories
TRUMP CAMPAIGN: ‘This election is not over’
Democrats hoped high turnout would usher in a blue wave across Texas. It didn’t.
Nevada lawsuit claims voter fraud, signature verification issues; Democrats says it’s ‘too late,’ ‘meritless’
Video
Trump officials held press conference in Pennsylvania
Video
Search
Search
Search
Home for the Holidays 2020
Contests
by:
KJ Lambein
Posted:
Nov 6, 2020 / 12:32 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 6, 2020 / 12:34 PM CST
Trending Right Now
Woman sentenced to 7 years in prison for embezzling more than $500K from East Texas advocacy group
Video
Smith County Pct. 2 Constable indicted for official oppression, prostitution just days after re-election
Weather
Free COVID-19 testing available in Tyler and Longview
Nearly 100 suspected drug cartel members rounded up by federal authorities
Don't Miss
Silver Star Nation: Greatest of All Time
Enter KETK Pro Football Challenge
Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
Video
Community Calendar
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC
FOX51 Twitter & Facebook
Follow @kfxkFOX51
KFXK Fox 51