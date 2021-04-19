Mother’s Day Giveaway

Skip to content
KETK.com | FOX51.com
Tyler
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Top Stories
Special Reports
Crime & Public Safety
Coronavirus
Texas News
Education
Consumer Reports
Weird News
Vanished
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report
Video Game News
National
Top Stories
Invasive ‘jumping worms’ spreading through several US states, including Texas
Video
Top Stories
U.S. counties with more Trump voters are less likely to be vaccinated, data shows
Otters at Georgia Aquarium test positive for COVID-19
Monday Midday Forecast: Sunny & Warmer Afternoon
Video
‘Downton Abbey’ cast returning for sequel arriving in theaters in December
Weather
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Weather Talk
Hurricane Tracker
Tracking the Tropics
Storm Team: Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Longview
SkyView: Nacogdoches: The Fredonia Hotel
Bus Stop Forecast
Mosquito Meter
Pollen Count
Closings and Delays
Sports
Athlete of the Week by CHRISTUS Health
NFL Draft
Big Race INDY
Japan 2020
MLB Texas Rangers
MLB Houston Astros
Silver Star Nation
NFL Kansas City
Sports
Friday Hoops Fever
Friday Football Fever
Masters Report
Top Stories
Patrick Mahomes says he has received a COVID-19 vaccine
Top Stories
UT Tyler softball keep pace in LSC race with sweep of St. Edward’s on Senior Day
Video
Kilgore College remains unbeaten after 52-38 road victory over Navarro
Video
TJC Apaches look to shock the world at women’s NJCAA basketball tournament in Lubbock
Video
Kilgore’s Isaac Hoberecht joins dad at Kilgore College, as 10 student-athletes sign letters of intent
Video
Community
KETK Gives Back by Peters Chevrolet
East Texas Live
Community
Calendar
Remarkable Women
Clear the Shelters
Top Stories
KVNE shares how your East Texas Giving Day donation can help them tell others about Jesus
Video
Top Stories
Smith Co. Habitat for Humanity raising money through Monopoly tournament
Video
Top Stories
Caring Hands of East Texas shares about the services they offer
Video
Lake Tyler Baptist Church shares about their upcoming revival services
Video
Children’s Park of Tyler shares about upcoming teddy bear picnic
Video
Raceway Car Club shares about upcoming benefit car show
Video
Video
KETK LiveStream
FOX51 LiveStream
Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Longview
Storm Team: Livestream
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Fort Hood to unveil gate named in honor of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillén
Top Stories
Invasive ‘jumping worms’ spreading through several US states, including Texas
Video
Top Stories
KVNE shares how your East Texas Giving Day donation can help them tell others about Jesus
Video
Monday Midday Forecast: Sunny & Warmer Afternoon
Video
Smith Co. Habitat for Humanity raising money through Monopoly tournament
Video
Caring Hands of East Texas shares about the services they offer
Video
Contests
TJC: Salute to Seniors 2021
KETK Rise & Shine CTCU Coffee Mug Giveaway
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
Completed Contests
Top Stories
Mother’s Day Giveaway
Video
Top Stories
TJC: Salute to Seniors 2021
Video
Job Board
Find a Job
Post A Job
Employment
Work for Us
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: CHRISTUS Health in Longview hiring an RN ACT Orthopedics
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Swann’s Furniture in Tyler needs a customer service rep
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Reed in Lufkin is hiring a valet supervisor
Video
JOB ALERT: Apartment Management Consultants in Nacogdoches hiring an assistant manager
Video
JOB ALERT: Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages in Tyler needs a driver/merchandiser
Video
JOB ALERT: Pride Renovations & Construction in Mineola hiring a flooring installer
Video
Contact Us
KETK Mobile App
KETK Newsletters
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
KETK Mobile App
KETK Newsletters
Japan 2020
Search
Search
Search
Mother’s Day Giveaway
Contests
by:
KJ Lambein
Posted:
Apr 19, 2021 / 12:03 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 19, 2021 / 12:12 PM CDT
THE NFL DRAFT
April 29 2021 07:00 pm
Trending Right Now
UPDATE: Both teenage girls in Amber Alert from East Texas
Video
Warrant: Tyler man took Alabama girl from her home after meeting online, allegedly sexually assaulted her
Mother’s Day Giveaway
Video
STIMULUS UPDATE: More ‘plus-up’ stimulus payments on way to taxpayers this week
Video
‘Creepy’ doorbell video shows intruder on NM family’s porch for 6 hours
Video
Don't Miss
Mother’s Day Giveaway
Video
TJC: Salute to Seniors 2021
Video
Ethan Montgomery: CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
Video
KETK GIVES BACK: Longview Police Department
Video
Update Your KETK News App
Gallery
Community Calendar
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC
FOX51 Twitter & Facebook
Follow @kfxkFOX51
KFXK Fox 51