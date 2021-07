NEW SUMMERFIELD, Texas (KETK) -- Preliminary autopsy reports of the four victims of a quadruple murder in New Summerfield last week are providing more information about their deaths.

John Clinton, 18, Jeff Gerla, 47, Ami Hickey, 39, and Amanda Bain, 39, were shot to death at a home on Texas Highway 110 in a rural area north of New Summerfield on July 20.