OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – Some East Texas students are ready to get back into the classroom after last year's winter storm damage caused the Northeast Texas Career and Technology Center to flood. This caused serious damage to the floor and walls and after a year of delays and online learning Overton ISD is set to reopen the building next week.

“They're going to get to see all the other students that have been in their Zoom classes, and they chat with them and text them. Now they are going to get to see them,” says Chad Richardson, CTE coordinator.