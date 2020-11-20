Sweet Gourmet Christmas Giveaway 2020

Skip to content
KETK.com | FOX51.com
Tyler
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Veterans Voices
News
Local News
Top Stories
Your Local Election HQ
Texas News
Coronavirus
Crime
Special Reports
Pass or Fail
Vanished
Consumer Reports
Weird News
Border Report
Top Stories
Police responding to active shooter at Wisconsin mall
Top Stories
Pilgrim’s to invest $685,000 in Lufkin as part of Hometown Strong
VIDEO: Meteors flare over Texas as part of the annual Leonid meteor shower
Video
Chick-fil-A adds two favorites back to its menu
“Hop-On” jet service begins flights from Houston to Dallas
Video
Weather
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Weather Talk
Hurricane Tracker
Tracking the Tropics
Storm Team: Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
Bus Stop Forecast
Mosquito Meter by Petty’s Plus
Pollen Count by Lantana Express Car Wash
Closings and Delays
Sports
Athlete of the Week by CHRISTUS Health
Friday Football Fever
Tyler Football LIVE
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Sports
Top Stories
Timpson continues undefeated season with win over Jewett Leon
Video
Top Stories
Beckville holds off Hearne, marches on to round 3
Video
Top Stories
Gilmer makes it 14 straight trips to round 3 as they take down Godley
Video
Waskom edges past Daingerfield in area round barn burner
Video
West Rusk knocks off Hughes Springs in second round of playoffs
Video
Rockwall-Heath defeats Tyler Legacy 49-33
Video
Community
East Texas Live
KETK Gives Back by Peters Chevrolet
Value Life by Monsour Law Firm
Veterans Voices
Project Roadblock
Community
Calendar
Top Stories
SHOPPING SHOWCASE: Sayla Boutique is a great place to find holiday gifts
Video
Top Stories
ETL Local Holiday Shopping Showcase: Shannon’s Beading Basket
Video
Top Stories
ETL Local Holiday Shopping Showcase: Sweet Gourmet
Video
NET Health : National Prematurity Awareness Month
Video
University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler: TASK Program
Video
Better Business Bureau: “Shipageddon”
Video
Video
KETK LiveStream
FOX51 LiveStream
Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
Storm Team: Livestream
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
“Hop-On” jet service begins flights from Houston to Dallas
Video
Top Stories
Timpson continues undefeated season with win over Jewett Leon
Video
Top Stories
Beckville holds off Hearne, marches on to round 3
Video
Gilmer makes it 14 straight trips to round 3 as they take down Godley
Video
Waskom edges past Daingerfield in area round barn burner
Video
West Rusk knocks off Hughes Springs in second round of playoffs
Video
Contests
Silver Star Nation: Greatest of All Time
Pro Football Challenge
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
CTCU: We Are All Teachers
Completed Contests
Top Stories
Sweet Gourmet Christmas Giveaway 2020
Top Stories
Home for the Holidays 2020
Job Board
Find a Job
Post A Job
Employment
Work for Us
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Peltier in Longview has opening for automotive sales consultant
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Brookshire’s Grocery needs employee for produce department
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: UT Health Tyler is hiring registered nurses
Video
JOB ALERT: Central Healthcare Solutions needs occupational therapist
Video
JOB ALERT: Oak Grove Financial in Tyler searching for a Sales Trainee
Video
JOB ALERT: The Senior Life Group in Tyler looking for life insurance salesman
Video
About
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sweet Gourmet Christmas Giveaway 2020
Contests
by:
KJ Lambein
Posted:
Nov 20, 2020 / 02:20 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 20, 2020 / 02:24 PM CST
Trending Right Now
Weather
Man dies after shooting with Tyler Junior College campus police
Video
LIST OF RECALLS: Do you have these items?
Man dies after being shot Thursday night in Longview
“Hop-On” jet service begins flights from Houston to Dallas
Video
Don't Miss
Sweet Gourmet Christmas Giveaway 2020
ETL Local Holiday Shopping Showcase: Sweet Gourmet
Video
ETL Local Holiday Shopping Showcase: Shannon’s Beading Basket
Video
SHOPPING SHOWCASE: Sayla Boutique is a great place to find holiday gifts
Video
Silver Star Nation: Greatest of All Time
Enter KETK Pro Football Challenge
Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
Video
Community Calendar
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC
FOX51 Twitter & Facebook
Follow @kfxkFOX51
KFXK Fox 51