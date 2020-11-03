Sweet Gourmet Thanksgiving Giveaway 2020

Skip to content
KETK.com | FOX51.com
Tyler
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Top Stories
Texas News
Coronavirus
Crime
Breast Cancer Awareness
Special Reports
Vanished
Consumer Reports
Weird News
Education
Veterans Voices
Border Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Three key Central Texas races for Democrats in effort to gain state House majority
Top Stories
US postal service ordered to check for delayed ballots in key battlegrounds
Studies examine possible links between Vitamin D and COVID-19
Video
Why Is Election Day the first Tuesday in November?
Video
Gregg County cancels jury duty for Nov. 9
Your Local Election HQ
Texas Politics
Politics
Washington D.C.
Top Stories
Three key Central Texas races for Democrats in effort to gain state House majority
Top Stories
US postal service ordered to check for delayed ballots in key battlegrounds
Top Stories
Texas mayor and county clerk bring ‘ponies to the polls’ on Election Day
Video
Live updates: No apparent signs of US malicious cyber activity
Video
More than 7,500 Election Day ballots have been cast in Smith County
What happened to people who lost the presidential election?
Weather
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Weather Talk
Hurricane Tracker
Tracking the Tropics
Storm Team: Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
Bus Stop Forecast
Mosquito Meter by Petty’s Plus
Pollen Count by Lantana Express Car Wash
Closings and Delays
Sports
Athlete of the Week by CHRISTUS Health
Friday Football Fever
Tyler Football LIVE
Silver Star Nation
The Masters Report
The Big Game
Sports
Top Stories
Dak Prescott and Texas teenager become connected through faith and adversity
Video
Top Stories
SFA Lumberjacks dominate Western Colorado in Nacogdoches, 64-7
Video
Top Stories
Elkhart pulls out 1st win this season on the road at Huntington
Video
Private School Roundup: Brook Hill & Gorman pick up district wins, Grace falls to Dallas Christian
Video
Tyler Legacy comes up short against Dallas Skyline 30-24
Video
Play Of the Night: Henderson’s Daylon Garrett 100-yard fumble return the difference in win over Mabank
Video
Community
East Texas Live
KETK Gives Back by Peters Chevrolet
Value Life by Monsour Law Firm
Veterans Voices
Project Roadblock
Community
Calendar
Top Stories
Net health: Halloween Safety Tips
Video
Top Stories
Exceptional ER: Trick or Treat Event
Video
Top Stories
Mission Partners: Outlook 180
Video
Altra Foundation’s Banzai! Scholarship
Video
City of Tyler: Upcoming Fall Events
Video
Alzheimer’s Association’s Tyler and Longview walks being held the next 2 weekends
Video
Video
KETK LiveStream
FOX51 LiveStream
Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
Storm Team: Livestream
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
WATCH: KETK holds 2020 election digital special
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Express Employment Professionals seeks an Industrial Employment Specialist
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Anixter Inc seeking to hire Warehouse Associate
Video
Monday Night Forecast: Sunshine continues & a warm-up ahead
Video
Girl killed in Florida boat crash; 16-year-old driver arrested
Video
Third arrest made in murder of Shreveport high school football player
Video
Contests
Silver Star Nation: Greatest of All Time
Renew Aesthetics: Unmask Beautiful Skin Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
CTCU: We Are All Teachers
Completed Contests
Job Board
Find a Job
Post A Job
Employment
Work for Us
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Express Employment Professionals seeks an Industrial Employment Specialist
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Anixter Inc seeking to hire Warehouse Associate
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Work from home for Senior Life Group in Insurance Customer Sales Representative position
Video
JOB ALERT: Equipment Depot seeks someone to fill Part Counter Sales position
Video
JOB ALERT: Express Employment Professionals seeks full-time A/P Specialist
Video
JOB ALERT: Perpetual Labor Sourcing LLC searching needs plumbers
Video
About
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sweet Gourmet Thanksgiving Giveaway 2020
Contests
by:
KJ Lambein
Posted:
Nov 3, 2020 / 04:18 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 3, 2020 / 04:18 PM CST
Trending Right Now
UPDATE: Judge orders Upshur County to extend Election Day voting to 8 p.m. because of temporary ‘technical issues’
Video
More than 7,500 Election Day ballots have been cast in Smith County
KETK LiveStream
Man denied bond in Sabine County murder case
Was your 2020 election ballot counted? Texas voters can check here
Don't Miss
Silver Star Nation: Greatest of All Time
Enter KETK Pro Football Challenge
Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
Video
Community Calendar
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC
FOX51 Twitter & Facebook
Follow @kfxkFOX51
KFXK Fox 51