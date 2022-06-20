BAYTOWN, Texas (KETK) – Two men were arrested in the Houston area after law enforcement found an alleged drug house near a high school and college, wrote our NBC affiliate KPRC.

Quinton Odale Taylor, 33, and Lawrence Jeremy Gipson, 40, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

The men were detained after an investigation that took several months. The Baytown Police Department SWAT, the Crisis Negotiation Team and K-9 unit helped with the case.

The Baytown Police Department Special Investigations Division (SID) used a narcotics search warrant to enter the house in the 1200 block of Stowe Street. At the location, law enforcement seized cocaine, marijuana, prescription medicine, THC edibles, oils and vapes. A stolen gun was also found inside.

The house is 600 feet away from Robert E. Lee High School and 1,800 feet from Lee College, said police. Drug sales were carried out at the property and there was also gun violence, according to officials.

If people know anything related to this drug case, they should call the Baytown Police Department at (281) 422-8371 or Baytown Crime Stoppers. You can call or fill out an online form – all anonymously. You will be given a unique code number. Call Baytown Crime Stoppers at (281) 427-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 Tips app on Apple Store or Google Play.

Baytown law enforcement also encouraged people to report other suspicious activity.