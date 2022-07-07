UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his grandfather and a woman, according to Billy W. Byrd, the Upshur County Criminal District Attorney.

On Thursday, Nichlous Cole Williams pleaded guilty to the murders of his grandfather, Leonard Faris Gibson and Denene Susanne Mosley in Upshur County. Williams was arrested and charged with murder on Feb. 7, 2021. He will serve each life sentence at the same time.

Nichlous Cole Williams

Williams was at his grandfather’s house in the East Mountain area watching the Super Bowl Game. There was an argument and Williams grabbed a pistol from his grandfather and shot him, said officials.

According to the DA, he then chased the woman into a bedroom and shot her with a .380 pistol. Williams later went across the street to a neighbor’s house and informed the neighbor about what he had done, and handed the gun to him, said law enforcement.

Upshur County deputies made it to the scene and investigated.

Judge Dean Fowler presided over the case and DA Byrd represented the state of Texas. Williams was represented by Longview attorney, Kevin Settles.

Because Williams made this plea, he also waived his right to appeal.