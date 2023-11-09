VAN ZANDNT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A woman pleaded guilty on Thursday after stealing money from a Canton church.

In March, Donna Cory Drake was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of theft from Lakeside Baptist Church where she was accused of taking between $30,000 to $150,000 between October 2018 and September 2022.

Drake pleaded guilty to the second degree felony on Thursday. 294th District Court Judge Chris Martin sentenced her to five years community supervision and she was ordered to pay a restitution of $137,386.35.

Martin said as part of her plea agreement, Drake cannot apply for non-disclosure of her criminal records.

According to Van Zandt County District Attorney Tonda Curry, if Drake violates the terms of her plea agreement, she can face up to 20 years in prison.