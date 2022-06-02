LEON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Texas Department of Public Safety officials said five people were found dead in Leon County close to where escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez, 46, was seen for the last time in May.

Lopez is possibly connected to the murders, wrote our NBC affiliate KPRC. Two adults and three children were found dead, said the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Law enforcement told people they are looking for a white 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck with the following Texas license plate: DPV4520.

The Texas Rangers received information about the vehicle and officials think Lopez could be driving the truck.

Photo of Lopez’s truck

“Lopez is likely armed and dangerous and traveling in an unknown direction. If seen, call 9-1-1 or DPS Communications at (979) 776-3101,” wrote DPS on social media.

DPS also said they expect to provide an update about the situation on Thursday night.

Lopez is a convicted murderer who fled from authorities on May 12.

Police said Lopez escaped from custody on Highway 7. The man stabbed a TDCJ correctional officer who was transporting him and other inmates to Huntsville for a medical visit.

Lopez was serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder in Webb County. He has still not been found at this time.