COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – Coffee City Police Department announced that, during a traffic stop on Friday, Darren McKinley of Chandler was found to have a “female juvenile” in his car who had a protection order against him.

Officials said McKinley was stopped near FM 3506 on FM 315 by Sergeant C. Welch. Welch then discovered that one of two “female juveniles” listed on a Smith County protective order against Mckinley was in the car with him, according to Coffee City PD.

McKinley was then arrested for violating the protective order against him and taken to the Henderson County Jail, officials said.

Coffee City added that the “female juvenile” was returned to her mother.