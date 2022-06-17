TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — The Texarkana Police Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a convenience store on June 7.

According to police, at about 2 p.m. on June 7, a man walked into a convenience store in the 200 block of West 38th Street wearing a ski mask and pointed “something wrapped in a cloth,” demanding money from the clerk.

The clerk, thinking that it was a gun, obliged and gave him the money from the cash register, after which the suspect was seen running out the door.

Police said that they were not able to find the man after receiving the 911 call, but that the clerk remembered he had been at the store about an hour prior to the alleged robbery. The clerk was also able to provide surveillance footage that provided a clear shot of the man from that previous visit.

Anyone who has information on the suspect is encouraged to call the Texarkana Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.