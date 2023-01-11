GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child and online solicitation of a minor in Grand Saline on Monday, said authorities.

The Grand Saline Police Department said it investigated this case with the assistance of a Texas Department of Public Safety Division Agent. Authorities said Patrick Rowe of Grand Saline was identified as a suspect.

Police obtained arrest warrants and Rowe was arrested the same day and booked into the Van Zandt County Detention Center on charges of sexual assault of a child and online solicitation of a minor, said law enforcement.

This case is still being investigated and other charges could be filed.

“The Grand Saline Police Department would like to thank the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Van Zandt County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance in this investigation. Each agency and law enforcement officer played a key role in this investigation and in apprehending the suspect,” said police.

If people have more information about the case, they can call police at 903-962-3145. Officials also said they are not sharing all information about this case because this is a current investigation.