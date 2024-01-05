GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A medical technician was arrested after investigators found discrepancies in documents of an inmate’s death.

According to the Gregg County Texas Sheriff’s Office, John Edward Anderson, 64, an inmate at the Gregg County North Jail Facility, was found unresponsive on December 12, 2023 at around 1:20 p.m. Jail staff reportedly began immediate lifesaving procedures and Anderson was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Authorities said a preliminary autopsy result “showed Anderson to have hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, pulmonary emphysema with no evidence of significant acute mortem trauma.”

The exact cause of death is still pending.

Investigators allegedly found discrepancies in medical documentation and a criminal investigation started. When reviewing security camera footage and medical documents, investigators determined medical technician, Sonja Sheree Jones, 54, had reportedly falsified medical documentation.

Investigators sent their findings to the Texas Rangers for further review and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards was notified.

Texas Rangers obtained an arrest warrant for Jones on Jan. 3. She turned herself in on Jan. 4 at around 1 p.m. and was arrested for tampering with a government record. Jones was held on a $10,000 bond.