MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – A Mount Pleasant narcotics officer discovered 26 stolen guns during a traffic stop on Tuesday, according to MPPD. The officer pulled the vehicle over on Interstate 30 and began to search it after establishing probable cause.

A large amount of cash, the 26 guns and narcotics were all then discovered in the course of the search, authorities said. The subjects, who were found to be convicted felons, are suspected to have to have obtained the guns during a burglary.

After the search, they were arrested and taken to the Titus County Jail for theft of a firearm and being felons in possession of firearms.