TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A person is in the hospital after multiple gunshots were fired on East Locust Street.

According to Andy Erbaugh, Tyler Police Public Information Officer, two people arrived at a hospital at around 2 p.m. with bullet holes in the car. Police said one person had gunshot wounds. The other person reportedly stated the incident occurred on the 1000 block of East Locust Street.

Officials are currently on the scene where they have located multiple shell casings.