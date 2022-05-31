HOUSTON (KETK)- A woman shot and killed a man who attempted to break into her apartment in Houston on Monday, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened at 15603 Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston approximately at 9:20 p.m., wrote our NBC affiliate KPRC.

Officers found the man deceased near the door of the apartment that was located upstairs. The man broke the woman’s door down when he tried to enter, said authorities.

There were several people inside the residence as well as the woman’s kids. Police said the man and woman possibly knew each other, but they do not know what their relationship was.

The shooting is still being investigated.