UPDATE (May 25) -The Rains ISD superintendent released more information after RISD police confiscated a gun from a student’s vehicle in the high school parking lot.

“Rains ISD takes all potential threats to staff and students seriously and works to investigate them fully,” said Superintendent Jennifer Johnson.

Officials mentioned they cannot release all information about the situation due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) that protects students’ privacy.

On Tuesday, students were placed under a lockdown after a social media post was made on Snapchat. Officials believe the post was a prank.

Authorities searched two vehicles in the high school parking lots. They seized a shotgun, ammunition and two pistols from one vehicle. An airsoft pistol, ammunition, shotgun and other contraband was taken in from the second vehicle. The people involved were also taken into custody.

The superintendent thanked the Rains County Sheriff’s Office and the Emory Police Department for helping them with the incident.

“In this world that we live in, it is more important than ever that you help us by speaking with your students about any actions that could be perceived to threaten the safety and security of our school and community. Please encourage them to tell someone if they are aware of a threat,” said Johnson.

The school district also made a statement about the tragic school shooting in Uvalde that happened on Tuesday.

“I am heartbroken by the events yesterday in Uvalde and ask you join me in praying for those families affected and the community,” said Johnson.

It was also reported by the sheriff’s office that Chief Brimer searched another vehicle at a different location, where she managed to recover more weapons.

Once persons of interest were in custody, deputies assisted with scene security and crime scene integrity. All sheriff’s deputies cleared the scene shortly after.