TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to Smith County judicial records, the State of Texas has decided to not seek the death penalty for Steven Alexander Smith, a man accused of killing two Tyler dentists in 2022.

59-year-old Dr. Blake G. Sinclair and 75-year-old Dr. Jack E. Burroughs were both shot to death at Affordable Dentures & Implants in March of 2022. At the time, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said that Steven was a patient at the clinic when an altercation about dentures started.

Steven allegedly went out to his vehicle, came back into the office, and shot Sinclair and Burroughs.

“[He] went out and retrieved medium-caliber pistol from his vehicle, returned inside and started shooting,” said Sheriff Smith.

Steven was later arrested outside of his home and indicted in May. His jury trial is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2024.