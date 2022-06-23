TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Chandler man who has been accused of intoxicated manslaughter for the fiery wreck at the Tyler airport in December has been given a trial date.

Daniel Guadalupe Juarez, 39, of Chandler, was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail, where he still remains on a $500,000 bond, on a charge of intoxicated manslaughter on Jan. 25.

Juarez has been given a plea date for Sept. 19 and will later go before a jury for trial on Oct. 3.

The wreck originally happened on the rainy evening of Dec. 14, 2021 when Juarez allegedly lost control of his car on the wet road, crossed over the centerline and collided with 54-year-old Dennis Criner, of Tyler. Both were taken to UT Health for their injuries, where Criner later succumbed to his.

Juarez faces up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted.