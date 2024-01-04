TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In early April, the population of Tyler is expected to grow 3-4 times, as people travel here to experience total darkness during a solar eclipse.

Visit Tyler is encouraging business owners to start preparing, as they have launched a website to encourage more visitors.

Amita Patel, owner of the Baymont by Wyndham Hotel in Tyler, already has her mind on April 8.

“Everyone will be in and out, into my parking lot. We will probably not have the space to fit cars out there,” Patel said.

Patel has heard that many people are expected to come to the Rose City that week for the total solar eclipse.

Even though her hotel is not booked out yet, Patel said, “People have been calling. I have one from actually out of country that booked with us.”

Because of this, her staff is planning to have a solar eclipse party with snacks, beverages, and decorations.

“We will have more staff to be sure guests’ needs are provided and taken care of,” Patel explained.

According to Vice President of Marketing for Visit Tyler, Sheridan Smith, Patel is preparing correctly, even this far in advance.

Totality Tyler Eclipse Map

“We’ve been working on this eclipse since last January, so, almost a year now that we’ve been prepping,” said Smith.

While she is expecting hotels to sell out, there is not a way to tell just yet.

“Tyler State Park opened up their bookings, and they were sold out in two minutes,” said Smith.

She opened a website, “Totality Tyler” including everything visitors or residents need to know about this eclipse, encouraging even more visitors.

Dr. Beau Hartweg of UT Tyler explains why this solar eclipse is such a big deal.

“It’s a sight that’s unlike anything you’ve seen before,” said the Director of the Earth and Space Science Center. “That’s when the moon is close enough to the Earth that it will block out the light from the sun completely for people within a select spot.”

That path of totality stretches from Fort Worth to Tyler, meaning any cities in between will be completely dark. Others may experience 98-99% coverage.

“The last time that a total solar eclipse happened in Tyler was in July of 1878,” said Hartweg.

Hartweg did his own calculations to try to find out when the next complete solar eclipse will be.

“I tried to calculate until the year 3000, and there’s not one. So, it’s not going to be this millennium,” he said.

