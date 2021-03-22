Breaking News Email Alerts

Skip to content
KETK.com | FOX51.com
Tyler
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Top Stories
Special Reports
Crime & Public Safety
Coronavirus
Texas News
Education
Consumer Reports
Weird News
Vanished
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report
Video Game News
National
Top Stories
US data shows AstraZeneca vaccine effective for all ages; 79% effective
Top Stories
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect rushes Texas restaurant manager, stabs him for being asked to wear face mask
Video
Trump plans social media return with his own platform, adviser says
Man who claimed he killed 16 people now linked to 5 deaths, official confirms
2021 East Texas Auto & Cycle Show raises more than $110,000 for East Texas Crisis Center
Video
Weather
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Weather Talk
Hurricane Tracker
Tracking the Tropics
Storm Team: Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Longview
SkyView: Nacogdoches: The Fredonia Hotel
Bus Stop Forecast
Mosquito Meter
Pollen Count
Closings and Delays
Sports
Athlete of the Week by CHRISTUS Health
Big Tournament
MLB Texas Rangers Spring Training
MLB Houston Astros Spring Training
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Big Race INDY
Japan 2020
Silver Star Nation
Sports
Friday Hoops Fever
Friday Football Fever
Top Stories
FCA Heart of a Champion returns after 2020 COVID-19 cancellation, athletes met their new teammates
Video
Top Stories
SFA Ladyjacks fall in overtime heartbreaker to Georgia Tech in NCAA first round, 54-52
UT Tyler baseball sweeps Cameron with two run rules in Saturday double header
Video
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shares first photo of him holding his daughter
Oral Roberts grad assistant from East Texas, reacts to upsetting Ohio State in NCAA Tournament
Video
Community
KETK Gives Back by Peters Chevrolet
East Texas Live
Community
Calendar
Remarkable Women
Clear the Shelters
Top Stories
Goodwill shares about their tax preparation services
Video
Top Stories
Blue Sprig Pediatrics shares about their sensory-friendly Easter event
Video
Top Stories
City of Tyler: Liberty reopening for rentals; Caldwell exhibit
Video
University of Texas at Tyler gives update on 2021 Alzheimer’s Association Facts and Figures report
Video
Goodwill Industries of East Texas: Career Training for Women
Video
Best of Breed German Shepherds
Video
Video
KETK LiveStream
FOX51 LiveStream
Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Longview
Storm Team: Livestream
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Kicker Diesel in Tyler needs an aviation fuel hauler
Video
Top Stories
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect rushes Texas restaurant manager, stabs him for being asked to wear face mask
Video
Top Stories
FCA Heart of a Champion returns after 2020 COVID-19 cancellation, athletes met their new teammates
Video
Man dies after he and child were shot in Palestine; police still investigating
Video
LIST: Places in East Texas that will get COVID-19 vaccines the week of March 22
Video
2021 East Texas Auto & Cycle Show raises more than $110,000 for East Texas Crisis Center
Video
Contests
Basketball Challenge Bracket Game by LA-Z-BOY
March Mattress Giveaway by Blake Furniture
KETK Rise & Shine CTCU Coffee Mug Giveaway
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
Completed Contests
Job Board
Find a Job
Post A Job
Employment
Work for Us
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Kicker Diesel in Tyler needs an aviation fuel hauler
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: CHRISTUS Health in Tyler in search of licensed vocational nurse
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store needs an assistant manager
Video
JOB ALERT: CHRISTUS Health is hiring a laundry delivery driver
Video
JOB ALERT: Remedy Intelligence Staffing in Jacksonville needs outdoor property maintenance
Video
JOB ALERT: Altra Federal Credit Union in Tyler is hiring a teller
Video
Contact Us
KETK Newsletters
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Remarkable Women
KETK Newsletters
Japan 2020
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News Email Alerts
Man dies after he and child were shot in Palestine; police still investigating
Video
Trending Right Now
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shares first photo of him holding his daughter
PHOTOS: Tyler Fire Department responds to structure fire at IHOP
Video
65-year-old woman arrested after disputing mask policy at office supply store, Galveston bank
FOX51 LiveStream
Weather
Don't Miss
Check Your Standings for KETK’s Basketball Challenge Bracket Game!
Remarkable Woman: Loni Rennick
Video
March Mattress Giveaway by Blake Furniture
Video
KETK Rise & Shine CTCU Coffee Mug Giveaway
Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
Video
Community Calendar
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC
FOX51 Twitter & Facebook
Follow @kfxkFOX51
KFXK Fox 51