Tuesday Morning Forecast: Front arrives today

TODAY: The front is going to roll through the area in the middle part of the afternoon. Along with the front we’ll see a few showers and thunderstorms associated with the passage of it. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 89. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with breezy conditions expected. You’ll notice that it’ll be much cooler and drier when you wake up tomorrow morning. Low: 60. Winds: N 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 84. Winds: N 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and trending a little warmer. Low: 55. High: 85. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine is expected as temperatures trend a little warmer. Low: 57. High: 87. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 59. High: 90. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Sunny and hot. Low: 60. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 62. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.