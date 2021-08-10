Tuesday Morning Forecast: Heat and humidity continue

A heat advisory is out for nearly all of East Texas until 7 pm today.

TODAY: A couple of passing clouds are expected this afternoon. Heat and humidity will continue today. High: 96. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy with temperatures falling into the 70s. Low: 77. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 96. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of showers and thunderstorms arriving late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 95. Winds: E 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances increasing as a storm system drops in from the Midwest. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 74. High: 94. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated showers or two in the area. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 95. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

