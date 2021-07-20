Tuesday Morning Forecast: More storms possible today, “cool” afternoon expected

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the area this afternoon. Temperatures will be a little cooler than normal since the front moved through yesterday. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 87. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few clouds will pass through during the night but we should remain dry. Low: 70. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms in the afternoon. These showers will be largely isolated as heat and humidity increase. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 70. High: 88. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 92. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 93. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warmer. Low: 75. High: 95. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 76. High: 97. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.