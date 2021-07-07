Wednesday Morning Forecast: Weather pattern will continue to bring afternoon storm chances

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A few storms that do form could be strong with some gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. Please be weather aware and have a way to get weather information this afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 90. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rain chances will come to an end relatively early (most rain is done by 10 PM). After that, we’ll see a few passing clouds and it’ll be humid. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy in the morning. A few scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms while it remains hot and humid. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: A little warmer with some isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Isolated rain chances will continue in the afternoon hours as we some of the warmest temperatures of the week. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: A cold front will be arriving with the chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms. The front will also bring some cooler afternoon temperatures. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 75. High: 90. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible as the cold front clears the area. Temperatures will trend slightly cooler. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. High: 88. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Hotter in the afternoon with a chance of storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 92. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.