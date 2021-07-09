Friday Morning Forecast: Cold front moves through this weekend bringing better rain chances

TODAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance of rain especially in the morning. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few clouds are expected through the night. It’ll be a muggy one as well. Low: 75. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few passing clouds with an isolated shower or two to the south. Chance of rain: 20% ( Deep East Texas). High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies early with a cold front approaching from the NW in the morning. With the daytime heating we’ll see a few scattered and thunderstorms that will become more widespread throughout the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 75. High: 88. Wind: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms possibly lingering into the morning. Temperatures will rebound a little with highs returning to the 90s by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 74. High: 93. Winds; S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and humid. Low: 75. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH

