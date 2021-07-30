Friday Midday Forecast: Heat and humidity take hold for the weekend

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers around. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 95. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and muggy. Low: 78. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few afternoon clouds with plenty of sunshine. The heat and humidity will continue to build unfortunately. High: 98. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with some showers late in the evening. Hot and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 78. High: 97. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. A front that will arrive early in the morning will provide us with cooler temperatures in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 74. High: 89. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms and remaining cool in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 92. Winds: E 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. Chance of rain: 20%. low: 73. High: 91. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers in the area. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.