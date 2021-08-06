Friday Morning Forecast: Humidity slowly increases this weekend

Breaking News Weather Alert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Temperatures will trend a little warmer than what’ve seen earlier this week. Partly cloudy and higher humidity values are expected to prevail. A couple of sprinkles can’t be ruled out through the day. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 92. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and mild. Low: 74. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and trending slightly warmer. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: A few afternoon clouds and much warmer conditions. Heat index values could exceed 105 degrees. Low: 77. High: 96. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 78. High: 99. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

More Back to School

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51