Friday Morning Forecast: Humidity slowly increases this weekend

TODAY: Temperatures will trend a little warmer than what’ve seen earlier this week. Partly cloudy and higher humidity values are expected to prevail. A couple of sprinkles can’t be ruled out through the day. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 92. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and mild. Low: 74. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and trending slightly warmer. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: A few afternoon clouds and much warmer conditions. Heat index values could exceed 105 degrees. Low: 77. High: 96. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 78. High: 99. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.