Friday Morning Forecast: rain chances increase a little this weekend

TODAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated rain chance in our SE counties otherwise, it’ll be warm and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 90. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds here and there and remaining dry. There’s a low chance of rain to the NE tomorrow morning. Low: 71. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. This looks like the best chance of rain through the weekend. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 88. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 93. Winds: South 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms in the evening as the the cold front arrives. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 92. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with mild conditions setting up. Low: 66. High: 85. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and mild. Low: 60. High: 84. Winds: East 10 MPH.