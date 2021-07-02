Friday Morning Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected through the afternoon

TODAY: A cold front will move in from the north which will provide us with showers and thunderstorms throughout the area through this afternoon. Some storms could contain locally heavy rainfall with heavy rain and gusty winds. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 87. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few storms SW of the area. Chance of rain: 20%-40%. Low: 71. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers and thunderstorms to the SW. Temperatures will continue to trend below normal. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 88. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY (FOURTH OF JULY): Partly cloudy, hot and humid for your fourth. Slim rain chances will exist SW of the area. Chance of rain: 20% (Deep East Texas). Low: 69. High: 90. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Temps will remain warm and humid through the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 71. High: 89. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms through the day. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. High: 88. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 91. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a storm or two in the afternoon. Chance of showers: 20%. Low: 75. High: 92. Winds: SW 10 MPH.