Friday Morning Forecast: Scattered showers possible this afternoon as humidity continues

TODAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible after noontime today. Heat and humidity will continue throughout the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%-30%. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rain coming to an end early by 9-10 PM. Otherwise there’ll be a few clouds and it’ll remain humid. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies and humid. with a few evening showers and thunderstorms. Skies may be a little hazy due to the Saharan Dust that could filter back in. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with another chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 94. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms as a cold front approaching from the NW. Showers and thunderstorms will be more widespread than what we’ve been used to over the last several days. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 74. High: 88. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with more showers in the area. rain will keep us cool. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 72. High: 84. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 89. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.