Friday Morning Forecast: Sunny and cool this afternoon

TODAY: Sunny and cool after some patchy frost in the morning. High: 64. Winds: East 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold. Some patchy frost will be possible. Low: 38. Winds: East 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Sunny and trending warmer. High: 70. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 44. High: 76. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 52. High: 79. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy in the afternoon and warm. Low: 58. High: 80. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, warmer, and breezy. Low: 60. High: 80. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 62. High: 81. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

