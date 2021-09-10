Friday Morning Forecast: Sunny and warm to round out the week

TODAY: Sunny and warm. High: 93. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Some locations starting in the 50s tomorrow morning! Low: 64. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 95. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Gulf moisture will increase in the afternoon with relevant heat index values returning. Low: 67. High: 95. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon as temperatures will trend cooler due to moisture and humidity. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 88. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon as a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures will remain cooler due to rainfall in the area. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 71. High: 87. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with more spotty showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will be slightly better in Deep East Texas (closer to the Gulf). Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 88. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and warm. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 89. Winds: SE 10 MPH.