Monday Morning Forecast: Active week of weather possible

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a few clouds and isolated showers and thunderstorms in Deep East Texas. Regardless it’ll be hot and humid. Chance of rain: 10%-20%. High: 92. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds are expected after night. Low: 73. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Generally partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The heat and humidity streak will continue. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 91. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase the afternoon as warmer temperatures will increase shower and thunderstorm chances. Wednesday will be the best chance of rain over the next week or so. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon. It’ll remain hot and humid as well. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. High: 90. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Hot and humid with an isolated rain chance in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Isolated rain chances in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a better rain chance. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. High: 88. Winds: S 10 MPH.