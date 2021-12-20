Monday Morning Forecast: Cold, rainy start to the holiday week

TODAY: Cold, with off an on showers through the early afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 47. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and chilly by daybreak tomorrow morning. Low: 34. Winds: North 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 58. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 38. High: 65. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures by the afternoon. Low: 48. High: 70. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures trending warmer. Low: 59. High: 76. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 60. High: 77. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 62. High: 76. Winds: S 10 MPH.

