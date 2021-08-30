Monday Morning Forecast: Heat and humidity continue as Ida pushes to the NE

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower in our eastern counties this afternoon. Otherwise, it’ll be warm and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 93. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds and mild. Low: 74. Winds: East 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated showers with a stray shower or two in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 94. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, with a very isolated shower in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 96. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and very warm. Low: 74. High: 95. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 72. High: 94. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 70. High: 95. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 71. High: 94. Winds: SE 5 MPH.