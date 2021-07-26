Monday Morning Forecast: Heat and humidity continue

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 12 PM – 7 PM today

TODAY: Hot and humid with a chance of isolated showers in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 98. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and humid. Low: 78. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated showers possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 78. High: 97. Winds: S 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 96. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 95. Winds: S 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 99. Winds: SW 10 MPH.