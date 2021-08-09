Monday Morning Forecast: Heat and humidity take hold with minimal rain chances

A heat advisory is out for the majority of East Texas until 7 PM. Temperatures are expected to be in the middles 90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits (105 to 110 degrees) this afternoon.
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. High: 95. Winds: S 15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 78. Winds: S 10 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High: 96. Winds: S 10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 78. High: 97. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: Eat 5 MPH.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low; 75. High: 94. Winds: NE 5 MPH.