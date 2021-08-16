Monday Morning Forecast: More scattered storms today

TODAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. Rain chances won’t be widespread or anything like that but there will definitely be some rain in the area. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 90. Winds: East 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low: 74. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain a little below average due to clouds and rain. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: S 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. After the noontime hour, we’ll see the best chances of rain. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 75. High: 90. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 76. High: 95. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and trending warmer. Low: 77. High: 96. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Low: 76. High: 95. Winds: S 10 MPH.

