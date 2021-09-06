Monday Morning Forecast: Mostly sunny with drier conditions this week

TODAY: Mostly sunny and drier. Most of our clouds and shower chances will be well down to our south by the afternoon. High: 92. Winds: NE 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 68. Winds: SE 5 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and drier day. High: 93. Winds: SE 5 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer. Low: 69. High: 95. Winds: NE 5 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm. Low: 69. High: 94. Winds: East 5 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 68. High: 95. Winds: South 5 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 70. High: 96. Winds: S 10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 72. High: 95. Winds: South 10 MPH.