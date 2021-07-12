Monday Morning Forecast: Rain chances in play again this afternoon

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 90. Winds: SW 10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower/storm or two in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 92. Winds: S10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies as temperatures trend warmer. Low: 73. High: 94. Winds: S 10 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 74. High: 95. Winds: S 10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies, warm, and humid. Low: 74. High: 94. Winds: S 10 MPH.
SATURDAY: A few isolated showers and thunderstorms and warm. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 95. Winds: SW 10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: SW 10 MPH.