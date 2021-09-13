Monday Morning Forecast: Rain chances increasing as Nicholas approaches

TODAY: A few hit-and-miss showers are possible this afternoon as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches landfall. Some heavy rain cannot be ruled out this afternoon along with cooler temperatures. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 85. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Generally cloudy with a couple of isolated showers here and there. Clouds will prevent our temperatures from a significant drop. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 71. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms increasing in the afternoon. The best chance of widespread rain will likely be in Deep East Texas and areas to the south. Some storms may produce heavy rainfall and a brief tornado. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 84. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the area. Some heavy rain will be possible as Nicholas moves very close to Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 70. High: 86. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the the afternoon as Nicholas slowly moves of to the East. Rain chances will slowly decrease as the storms pulls away. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 71. High: 87. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the area. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 92. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 91. Winds: South 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High; 92. Winds: South 10 MPH.