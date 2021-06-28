Monday Morning Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms today

TODAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase by the middle part of the morning. The radar will become a little more active by the afternoon with the daytime heating. Storms will be more numerous later than what we saw yesterday. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 87. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible earlier in the morning. However most of the rain will be done by midnight. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few showers and trending a little warmer. We won’t see as much rain on Tuesday as we’ll see today. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 90. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will be a possibility in the evening with the daytime heating. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 92. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Rain will be a possibility as we head into the the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to trend relatively warm in the 90s. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. High: 91. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Rain chances will increase ahead of a cold front that will arrive Friday night or early Saturday morning. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 74. High: 89. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Rain will continue to pose a threat through the morning hours. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 73. High: 83. Winds: N 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Isolated rain chances are expected for the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 87. Winds: N 5 MPH.