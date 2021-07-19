Monday Morning Forecast: Wet start to the work week

TODAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected as the cold front rolls through East Texas. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 88. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies are expected with much cooler conditions. Low: 72. Winds: North 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a few pockets of showers and thunderstorms. This will generally be isolated with cooler temperatures in place. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 85. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms as temperatures trend a bit warmer. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 92. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms in the area. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and drying out. Hot and humid. Low: 74. High: 94. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Low: 74. High: 85. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.