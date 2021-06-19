Saturday Evening Forecast: Cold front and rain expected next week

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds but any shower activity associated with the tropics should be confined to our SE counties with mild temperatures. Low: 73. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few clouds with East Texas summer heat in the afternoon. A stray shower cannot be ruled out in Deep East Texas. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: A cold front will approach us from the NW and collide with some rich tropical moisture bringing us a chance of rain and storms. The front is scheduled to arrive after the heating of the day which means temperatures will still be considered warm. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 77. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: A good chance of leftover showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Otherwise, cooler and drier conditions are expected by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 70. High: 85. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, dry, and warm. Low: 71. High: 91. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and trending slightly warmer. Low: 73. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 94. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 76. High: 95. Winds: SW 10 MPH.