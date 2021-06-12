Saturday Evening Forecast: Heat and humidity continue into next week

TONIGHT: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms while remaining warm and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 93. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Low: 76. High: 92. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: A few passing clouds while remaining hot and humid. Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a chance of an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 92. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with some spotty showers and thunderstorms. Regardless of rain, temperatures will remain hot and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 90. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 74. High: 91. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Warm and humid, again. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 90. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.