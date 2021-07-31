Saturday Evening Forecast: Heat and humidity continue into Sunday as front arrives

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and humid. Low: 78. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Hot and humid throughout the day. However, clouds will increase late in the day leading to rain chances overnight. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 97. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies as a cold front continues to move through the area. Rain chances will increase along the front. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 74. High: 88. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Low: 72. High: 92. Winds: E 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Low: 72. High: 91. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 93. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 93. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 96. Winds: S 10 MPH.