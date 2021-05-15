Saturday Evening Forecast: Rain chances begin tomorrow

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and muggy. Low: 66. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: While the morning should remain mainly dry. However rain will begin to increase in the late afternoon. Storms should remain sub severe and possibly producing gusty winds and lightning. We’ll see the best chance of rain tomorrow night. chance of rain: 40% (70% Night). High: 78. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Rain will taper off in the morning. A few breaks in the afternoon clouds could lift us comfortably in the 80s. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 68. High: 83. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Rain possible in the evening but once again, the best chance of rain will be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 71. High: 82. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Intermittent rain is likely throughout the day. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 64. High: 73. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Intermittent rain is expected throughout the day. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 66. High: 78. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the majority of the rain beginning to taper off (this is subject to change). Otherwise it’ll be warm and humid. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 67. High: 80. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 69. High: 82. Winds: SE 10 MPH.