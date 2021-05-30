Sunday Evening Forecast: First week of June looks wet

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low: 64. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms to the west. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 83. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Better rain prospects will arrive in the evening. Some storms may be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 67. High: 82. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A decent chance of rain in the morning. Some spotty rain is expected in the afternoon which will help to undercut temperatures. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 68. High: 80. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Warm and humid with another chance of rain: 40%. Low: 66. High: 83. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 67. High: 82. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 69. High: 84. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance of rain. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 85. Winds: S 10 MPH.